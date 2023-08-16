Manchester United issue statement over their investigation into Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have issued a statement regarding Mason Greenwood and their investigation into the forward.

Greenwood has not trained with, or appeared for, either Manchester United or England since January 2022, when he was arrested on suspicion of raping and assaulting a woman, and a few days later on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. He was charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour. All charges against him were subsequently dropped in February 2023.

In recent weeks, rumours have been rife that the 21-year-old is set to be reintegrated into Erik ten Hag's squad, with protests at Old Trafford taking place in response – and several of the United women's team targeted with abuse, following rumours that they would be consulted over Greenwood's return to the club. The club have denied that a decision has been reached, however, and asked for patience from fans.

"Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him," a statement read. "This has drawn on extensive evidence and context, not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.



"Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity. We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

"The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future. Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer.



"Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.

"This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process."

Greenwood has played 129 times for Manchester United's senior side and once for his country.

