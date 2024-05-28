Manchester United: Kobbie Mainoo praise hits new heights as pundits weigh in on Red Devils' newest prodigy

Kobbie Mainoo's continued rise with Manchester United is one that is taking on new heights with each passing game.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been a shining light for Erik ten Hag's side this season and his footballing abilities continue to bring praise.

A goal in the FA Cup final to ensure a positive end to the campaign we feel is just the very start for what this teenage sensation can achieve.

WATCH | Why Kobbie Mainoo Has To START For England

Featuring 32 times for Manchester United's first team this term, appearances at Everton and Galatasaray just provided fans with a real spell of what was to come.

His last-gasp winner at Wolves sent the footballing world into pandemonium before an equally impressive strike against Liverpool at Old Trafford lit the blue touch paper.

“The sky is the limit, I think. I’m impressed with his remarkable maturity, [and] his confidence,” Gary Lineker recently said.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I think he knows how good he is. He reminds me in that sense of Bellingham. I know that’s a big shout, but he’s two years younger. I think he’s remarkably talented, I think he will feature in the Euros – I don’t know where and when.

“Gareth [Southgate] was in the stand and everyone in the ground could see how good he was, how confident he was. You can see he’s got almost an aura about him, the right sort of confidence.”

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United in Premier League action. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is that very conversation that is likely to cause England boss Gareth Southgate a headache come the summer.

With Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham surely nailed on to start in Germany, could we see the 19-year-old force his way into an already extremely talented Three Lions team? Paul Scholes seems to think so.

"Read a few comparisons between me and this kid last week… don’t waste your time, he is 10 times the player I was at 19," Scholes wrote about Mainoo on social media.

"Just love the way he receives the ball, the calmness, the awareness of what’s around him and of course big goals in big games.

"The boy is special… and he’s a Red."

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United could be about to make €200m in transfer fees this summer from selling squad players. Only three stars are deemed to be untouchable at the club.



Manchester United are disrespecting Erik ten Hag, with sack hanging over the Dutchman: report

Ex-England and Manchester United player says it is 'very possible' Gareth Southgate will be installed at Old Trafford