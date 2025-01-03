Manchester United looking at AMBITIOUS swap deal for out-of-favour Marcus Rashford: report

Manchester United are looking at a clever conclusion to solve the ongoing fiasco surrounding Marcus Rashford.

Rashford, who hasn’t played for the last five games under Ruben Amorim, has expressed his desire to leave the club with there thought to be an ongoing power struggling commencing at Manchester United.

A sale in January has been mooted, with the Wythenshawe-born forward said to have already turned down advances from three different Saudi Pro League sides. Rashford is now thought to be seen as surplus to requirements and with his wages estimated to be in the region of £325,000-a-week.

But that hasn’t stopped Manchester United from looking at ways to oust him in January and according to The Sun, a swap deal involving Napoli forward Victor Osimhen could now be a promising avenue to explore.

Osimhen is currently on loan with Turkish outfit Galatasaray after a public falling out with his current employers in Italy in the summer. Osimhen is said to have tried to join Chelsea but was stuck after the 11th-hour move fell through.

He was therefore banished by current boss Antonio Conte and had to move to Turkey on loan in order to guarantee football for the 2024/25 campaign.

But Galatasaray are unable to afford his transfer fee and although they would like to keep him on a permanent basis, financially it does not make sense. This is where Manchester United may look to capitalise but any said transfer may have to wait until the summer.

Osimhen has a rumoured £62million release clause but if a deal was to be agreed with the Serie A giants, a swap deal for both players may now present a viable option for both parties.

In FourFourTwo’s view, Rashford seems keen to stay in Europe given his hopes of playing for England once again and rejuvenating his international career. Manchester United do not look capable of affording Osimhen, so we can’t see this one working anytime soon.

The Red Devils are back in Premier League action on Sunday at Anfield, as they take on leaders Liverpool live on Sky Sports.