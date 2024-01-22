Liverpool report: Negotiations begin over 'the next William Saliba', with Reds needing to act fast to beat PSG to move

Liverpool will need to be quick if they want to sign a teenage wonderkid compared to William Saliba, with negotiations beginning over his next move.

Like most Premier League sides, the Reds are expecting a quiet transfer window but are no strangers to an opportunistic January buy. Last season, Jurgen Klopp took the opportunity to bring Cody Gakpo to Anfield when it looked like the Dutchman was a major target for Manchester United.

The season before, it was Luis Diaz who was heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur, before Liverpool pounced to secure a deal first. Once again, Klopp may have to act fast if he wants to bring one of his big targets to Merseyside before another European giant does.

Liverpool have used January as a time for opportunistic signings in the past couple of years (Image credit: Getty Images)

FootMercato are reporting that Leny Yoro is entering into negotiations with Paris Sant-Germain imminently, as the serial French champions look to hoover up talent in Ligue 1.

Lille teenager Yoro is believed to be the next elite centre-back in line in France, having broken through in the last few months. He was named as one of FFT's 50 most exciting teenagers to watch this season and has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

French outlet Le10Sport even reported that Liverpool were "advancing in talks" with the youngster, who they viewed as a long-term heir to Virgil van Dijk.

Leny Yoro is closing in on a move to PSG (Image credit: Getty Images)

FootMercato notes that Yoro is now represented by superagent Jorge Mendes, potentially pushing the price up even further, should a bidding war commence.

Yoro is valued at €25m, according to Transfermarkt.

