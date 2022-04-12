Manchester United report: Darwin Nunez WILL move this summer, with Red Devils holding discussions

Manchester United have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of Darwin Nunez.

Renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) has claimed that much-lauded Benfica frontman Darwin Nunez is set to leave Portuguese football for a sum of around €80m, following an impressive season in Lisbon.

With Erik Ten Hag set to be announced as the next Red Devils boss any day now, the news will come as a boost. United are widely rumoured to be targeting new forwards with veteran duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani both expected to leave at the end of this campaign.

(Image credit: PA)

"Darwin Nunez will leave Benfica in the summer, fee [of] around €80m," Romano confirmed on his Twitter. "His new agent will now meet with many top clubs to explore opportunities."

According to the Milanese transfer expert, United have already held discussions around the 22-year-old's potential signing – and that both Arsenal and West Ham enquired about signing Nunez in January, only to be knocked back when Benfica declared that he wasn't for sale. Neither side signed a striker in the winter window, with Arsenal rumoured to be interested again this summer.

(Image credit: Getty)

Nunez has struck 24 goals in as many appearances for Nelson Verissimo's side this season, netting against Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Ajax and Liverpool in the Champions League. Recently, Verissimo claimed, "I hope as a Benfica fan that he [Nunez] will leave for numbers close to those that were Joao Felix's numbers (a record €126million fee)."

The striker is valued at around £36m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

One Bundesliga star is standing out as a potential signing for United, according to reports.

There are big rumours about a busy summer at Old Trafford: Ten Hag apparently wants to bring three Ajax stars with him to the Premier League, Youri Tielemans is a potential arrival in midfield and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is also on the radar.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has mocked "whatshisname" Harry Maguire as Cristiano Ronaldo's captain at Manchester United.