Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag 'singled out' three players who could be SOLD after Liverpool loss

Manchester United could put three players up for sale in the wake of the Red Devils' worst defeat in almost a century.

That's according to one shocking report that claims that Erik ten Hag has singled out the individuals to blame for the shocking 7-0 thumping at the hands of Liverpool. United were just one goal down at half-time at Anfield but conceded six in the second half to dent their chances of catching the top two above them.

Ten Hag labelled the performance "unprofessional" on Sunday, while former captain Roy Keane slammed incumbent skipper Bruno Fernandes for his performance. There could be greater consequences, however.

Spanish outlet Fichajes (opens in new tab) has sensationally claimed that Manchester United trio Diogo Dalot, Fred and Antony could all be put up for sale following the demolition.

Dalot was chosen ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at full-back and performed poorly as part of the back four – though United are said to be interested in another right-back, anyway. Fred has won his place in the side following good performances and looked good in the first half – but has competition for his place from the likes of Christian Eriksen and the on-loan Marcel Sabitzer.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Antony has been named in the report as one player who could leave. This would be a huge shock, given that United spent all of last summer chasing his signature before splashing out over £80 million to bring him to English football.

"The Brazilian was the worst of all," Fichajes said of the right-winger. "He had a very poor game on an individual level, a reflection of his season. He did not contribute anything defensively, to the point of having no sacrifice to contribute to his team."

One report is linking Antony with a move away from United after just one season (Image credit: Getty)

While Dalot could well be sold, the other two leaving United seem a little more unlikely. Fred has proven himself useful often as a squad player, while Scott McTominay has dropped down the pecking order and is apparently of interest to Newcastle United.

Antony, meanwhile, would be too expensive to move on just yet – and with competition for his place from the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho, it's more likely that he remains at United to compete for his place.

Dalot is valued at €32m (opens in new tab) by Transfermarkt, Fred at €20m (opens in new tab) and Antony at €75m (opens in new tab).

