Manchester United report: Paul Pogba makes bold Man City decision – with Juventus and PSG also chasing him

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba won’t even consider a move across town to rivals Man City, according to reports, with PSG and Juventus still looking the likeliest destinations for the Frenchman.

The France international is out of contract at the end of the season and some of Europe’s top clubs are forming a queue to bring him in on a free transfer.

Recent reports said City planned to pinch Pogba off their struggling neighbours once they had a deal for Erling Haaland in the bag – a move they then announced last Tuesday. But Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that the player himself isn’t interested in opening talks with Pep Guardiola’s side.

(Image credit: Getty)

Juventus will sit down with Pogba’s representatives today to discuss his salary demands, as the Italians look to bring back the player they sold to United in 2016 for a then-world record £89m fee.

However, PSG are also in the frame and have already reached out to Pogba about a move.

Pogba’s unwillingness to talk to City is understandable, given he came through the United youth system and spent nine years of his career at Old Trafford in total.

(Image credit: Getty)

A move to PSG and a return to his home country, which he left in 2009 as a 16-year-old, could be tempting, but Juve have made no secret of their desire to bring him back to Turin.

Pogba’s first spell in Italy was a huge success, as he won four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias in four years, as well as reaching the Champions League final.

Juve will have some space on the wage bill freed up this summer too, as Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini are both heading out at the end of their contracts.

