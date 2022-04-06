Manchester United report: Star to take pay cut to end Old Trafford nightmare
By Mark White published
Manchester United are set to lose a number of huge stars over the summer, with a new era expected
Manchester United are set to lose a number of stars this summer, with one player deciding to take a pay cut to end his time at the club.
Paul Pogba is out of contract at the end of the season and has received a backlash of criticism since returning to the club that he began at for a record fee. The World Cup winner has failed to replicate his Juventus form in a red shirt, with his place in the United team less certain than ever.
Off the field, too, Pogba has endured a tough time of late. His Cheshire home was burgled while his two sons were asleep on the night that United were beaten in the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.
Now, it looks like the £89m man will leave for nothing once more, with Paris Saint-Germain having offered a contract, according to the Manchester Evening News. Pogba apparently favours a return to Juventus, though has confirmed that his decision has not yet been made.
"Nothing is decided on my future, there is nothing done," Pogba told Telefoot last week. "I can decide tomorrow, as I can decide during the transfer window. I want to come back, finish the season well.
"The season is not over yet, but almost because we don't have any more titles to play for. I want to win titles, to play for something and this year and the last few years we haven't won a title. It's sad."
Pogba currently earns £290,000 and is extremely unlikely to be offered that kind of wage back in Turin. The 29-year-old is valued at around £50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Manchester United stories
Erik Ten Hag continues to be linked consistently with the United job, with one factor edging him ahead of Mauricio Pochettino.
There are big rumours about a busy summer at Old Trafford: Ten Hag apparently wants to bring three Ajax stars with him to the Premier League, while Darwin Nunez is being linked, too.
Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has called for his teammates to raise their standards.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.