Manchester United report: Star to take pay cut to end Old Trafford nightmare

Manchester United are set to lose a number of stars this summer, with one player deciding to take a pay cut to end his time at the club.

Paul Pogba is out of contract at the end of the season and has received a backlash of criticism since returning to the club that he began at for a record fee. The World Cup winner has failed to replicate his Juventus form in a red shirt, with his place in the United team less certain than ever.

Off the field, too, Pogba has endured a tough time of late. His Cheshire home was burgled while his two sons were asleep on the night that United were beaten in the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

Now, it looks like the £89m man will leave for nothing once more, with Paris Saint-Germain having offered a contract, according to the Manchester Evening News. Pogba apparently favours a return to Juventus, though has confirmed that his decision has not yet been made.

"Nothing is decided on my future, there is nothing done," Pogba told Telefoot last week. "I can decide tomorrow, as I can decide during the transfer window. I want to come back, finish the season well.

"The season is not over yet, but almost because we don't have any more titles to play for. I want to win titles, to play for something and this year and the last few years we haven't won a title. It's sad."

Pogba currently earns £290,000 and is extremely unlikely to be offered that kind of wage back in Turin. The 29-year-old is valued at around £50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

