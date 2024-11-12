Manchester United monitoring Bundesliga star amid potential summer switch: report

Manchester United want to sign one Bundesliga defender who is out of contract this summer.

Ruben Amorim - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - arrived at Carrington to begin in his position as the club's new head coach on Monday, following the sacking of Erik ten Hag back in October.

The 39-year-old is known to be a huge advocate of a three-at-the-back system and it is thought that Manchester United could soon adapt to that very formation, with one player seen as a must-have in defence.

Manchester United just one of three Premier League teams who want to sign Jonathan Tah

The biggest plus side of signing Jonathan Tah, who is out of contract in Germany this summer, would be the fact he has predominantly played in a 3-4-2-1 system whilst under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

The experienced centre-half would therefore need no time to bed into the tactical set-up, with it suggested in the media that Amorim would like to transition Manchester United into a 3-4-3 system in the upcoming weeks.

According to TBR Football, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all want to sign Tah, with his contract coming to an end at the BayArena in the summer months.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also two other teams mentioned in the report, with he then able to talk to clubs in January if he wishes to secure a move away from Leverkusen in 2025.

“I’m not going to sign a new deal at Bayer Leverkusen,” Tah said back in September. “My decision is made. I will give my best until the end here, and then we will see about my future club, but my decision is to go and try a different experience.”

"I'm planning with Jona because he's so important to us, on the pitch, but also off the pitch," Alonso has previously stated.

"That's my idea at the moment. But I'm not turning a blind eye to the situation. We'll see what happens. He's fully focused, a top professional. I have no reason to complain"

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems likely that Tah will leave Germany this summer and with plenty of Premier League clubs lining up to sign him, his future could well be decided as early as January.