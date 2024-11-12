Manchester United monitoring Bundesliga star amid potential summer switch: report

By
published

Manchester United want a 28-year-old who is out of contract in the summer - and a move to England isn't out of the picture

Ruben Amorim Manchester United manager alongside Dan Ashworth at their Carrington Training Ground
Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United want to sign one Bundesliga defender who is out of contract this summer.

Ruben Amorim - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - arrived at Carrington to begin in his position as the club's new head coach on Monday, following the sacking of Erik ten Hag back in October.

The 39-year-old is known to be a huge advocate of a three-at-the-back system and it is thought that Manchester United could soon adapt to that very formation, with one player seen as a must-have in defence.

Manchester United just one of three Premier League teams who want to sign Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah in action for Bayer Leverkusen as Manchester United monitor his progress

Jonathan Tah (Image credit: Getty Images)

The biggest plus side of signing Jonathan Tah, who is out of contract in Germany this summer, would be the fact he has predominantly played in a 3-4-2-1 system whilst under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

The experienced centre-half would therefore need no time to bed into the tactical set-up, with it suggested in the media that Amorim would like to transition Manchester United into a 3-4-3 system in the upcoming weeks.

BREMEN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 26: Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer 04 Leverkusen celebrates with teammate Granit Xhaka and Jonathan Tah, after Felix Agu of Werder Bremen (not pictured) scores a own goal and Bayer 04 Leverkusen's second during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Weserstadion on October 26, 2024 in Bremen, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Manchester United target

Jonathan Tah won the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TBR Football, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all want to sign Tah, with his contract coming to an end at the BayArena in the summer months.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also two other teams mentioned in the report, with he then able to talk to clubs in January if he wishes to secure a move away from Leverkusen in 2025.

“I’m not going to sign a new deal at Bayer Leverkusen,” Tah said back in September. “My decision is made. I will give my best until the end here, and then we will see about my future club, but my decision is to go and try a different experience.”

"I'm planning with Jona because he's so important to us, on the pitch, but also off the pitch," Alonso has previously stated.

"That's my idea at the moment. But I'm not turning a blind eye to the situation. We'll see what happens. He's fully focused, a top professional. I have no reason to complain"

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems likely that Tah will leave Germany this summer and with plenty of Premier League clubs lining up to sign him, his future could well be decided as early as January.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.