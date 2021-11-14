Manchester United on red alert with Mauricio Pochettino open to Premier League return

Mauricio Pochettino would welcome the chance to manage in the Premier League again, according to reports.

The former Tottenham and Southampton boss is currently in charge of PSG, who are comfortably top of Ligue 1 and on course to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

All is not well at the Parc des Princes, though, and Pochettino has been accused of failing to create a coherent team which is equal to the sum of its parts.

That might not be the Argentine’s fault given the club’s 'galactico' transfer policy, which runs counter to the methods which brought Pochettino success at Spurs.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the 49-year-old is open to a return to the Premier League despite having only taken over in Paris at the beginning of January.

Pochettino’s contract at PSG only runs until the end of next season, and he could even depart before then.

Indeed, the Argentine is expected to come under consideration should Manchester United enter the market for a new head coach.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains at the helm for now but the Norwegian is under huge pressure after an underwhelming start to the season.

United are already nine points adrift of top spot in the Premier League and recently suffered embarrassing home defeats by their two biggest rivals, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Solskjaer will be in the away dugout when United travel to Watford next week, but a negative result in Hertfordshire could force the club’s hierarchy to act.

Pochettino will no doubt be keeping an eye on developments at Old Trafford, although it is unknown whether he would be willing to quit PSG in the middle of his first full season.

His reputation remains high in English football, though, and the Argentine would welcome the chance to manage a third Premier League club.