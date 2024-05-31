Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford tipped to seal summer switch amid recent transfer claims

Claims over Marcus Rashford's future have increased given his poor season at Old Trafford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been tipped to seal a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

The 26-year-old has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG despite signing a bumper contract at the Theatre of Dreams just last summer.

