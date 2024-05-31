Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford tipped to seal summer switch amid recent transfer claims

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been tipped to seal a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

The 26-year-old has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG despite signing a bumper contract at the Theatre of Dreams just last summer.

With the future of manager Erik ten Hag still hanging in the balance, new minority owners INEOS are expected to make a decision over a number of players.

Former Blues defender William Gallas believes a fresh start is often something that can help revitalise a player's confidence and morale.

Rashford netted just eight goals throughout the entirety of 2023/24, with his last strike coming against Liverpool in the Red Devils 4-3 FA Cup thriller.

His desire and commitment have been criticised in the media, with the forward forced to release his own take on the matter via The Players Tribune earlier this year.

FourFourTwo understands Manchester United have no immediate plans to sell the Three Lions international this summer.

“There will always be quality players who are interested in signing for Chelsea, but we have to ask if Rashford would want to leave Man United," Gallas recently Genting Casino in an exclusive interview.

“Nobody knows the reason, maybe he has a problem with Erik ten Hag - if he leaves then Rashford could stay. A player like Rashford, we want to see the exciting young player who broke through on fire, running everywhere and scoring beautiful goals.

“He had a lot of commitment then as well, now he is not the same player. Maybe injuries have been a problem and another club for a fresh start could be the right option and Chelsea would provide this for him.”

