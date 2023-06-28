Manchester United ready to pay release clause to sign 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo': report

Manchester United might finally be about to make their first signing of the summer transfer window, with Benfica president Rui Costa believing the Red Devils are willing to match the release clause for star striker Goncalo Ramos, dubbed 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo'.

A new striker is essential for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United this summer, with the injury-plagued Anthony Martial the only senior centre-forward at the club currently. Wout Weghorst has departed following his loan spell from Burnley.

Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlend have all been touted in recent weeks and months, but Ramos could be the one heading to Old Trafford this summer.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Rui Costa has already turned down an offer of €50 million plus €10m in add-ons from an unnamed club for Ramos. While Benfica are believed to want around €80m for the 22-year-old, previous reports suggest his release clause is north of €100m.

Correio da Manha write that Costa believes Manchester United are willing to match the release clause, but face competition from PSG over his signature. The two sides are believed to be leading the race for Ramos in the early stages of this transfer window.

Ramos caught attention at World Cup 2022 when he stepped in for the dropped Cristiano Ronaldo in the knockout stages of the competition – and scored a hat-trick against Switzerland.

He then went onto enjoy a stellar season for Benfica, lifting the title as he scored 27 goals and providing 12 assists from 47 appearances in all competitions.

