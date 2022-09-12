Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo 'not up to speed' and could leave in January

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score for Manchester United this season

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly leave in January after a lack of pre-season training left him off the pace under new boss Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old was the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer as he tried to join a Champions League club.

However, he was still a United (opens in new tab) player by the end of deadline day and now has his work cut out to regain a starting place at the Red Devils.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), United players believe Ronaldo is looking to leave in January.

Erik ten Hag has mostly used Ronaldo as a substitute this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford has been Ten Hag’s preferred option up front, with the Portuguese starting just one Premier League game so far this season.

A source explained to the newspaper how players “loved it” when Ronaldo returned last term, but they were “frustrated” that he missed an intensely detailed pre-season.

That has meant the striker is “not up to speed” and “relying on instinct” this term.

“He needs to realise it’s only going to work if he tunes into Ten Hag’s plans,” said the source.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ronaldo has featured in every game for United so far this season, but only two of his seven appearances have been from the start.

He’s yet to score a goal under Ten Hag, and couldn’t find the net when he started in a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad last Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford in January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ten Hag’s methods seem to be taking hold at Old Trafford, as the Dutchman has overseen four consecutive wins in the Premier League following a difficult start.

United are fifth in the standings, three points behind leaders Arsenal (opens in new tab), and travel to Moldova to face Sheriff next on Thursday before returning to league duties at home to Leeds United on Sunday.

More Manchester United stories

Antony arrived to tip Manchester United’s summer spending beyond £200m . Memphis Depay was linked with a shock return , with more deals rumoured across Deadline Day .

Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco had been touted , while both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy were at point linked . United were also interested in Bayer Leverkusen-bound Callum Hudson-Odoi and Atletico apparently offered a swap deal to bring Ronaldo to Madrid.