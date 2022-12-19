Manchester United report: Red Devils eye cut-price Marcus Thuram deal in January

Manchester United are considering a January move for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram, say reports.

The 25-year-old was part of the France squad that finished runners-up at World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

According to Bild (via The Sun) (opens in new tab), Thuram has been earmarked by United as a January target as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attacking options.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract was terminated last month (opens in new tab) following a controversial interview, has left United short of a striker.

Thuram is seen as a good opportunity in the market, as he is entering the final six months of his deal with Monchengladbach and could be available for a cut-price fee.

The striker, who is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), could be available for as little as £9.6m in the mid-season window.

United could face competition though; Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have also been linked with the player.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid are also being looked at by the Old Trafford club, according to the report.

Thuram made five appearances for France at the World Cup, all from the bench, and provided two assists.

One came in the final, when he was brought on for Olivier Giroud before half-time to spark some life into the French attack and set up Kylian Mbappe’s sensational equaliser as Les Bleus scored twice in two minutes to recover from 2-0 down to 2-2.

The game went to extra-time and finished 3-3 after Lionel Messi scored and Mbappe completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot, but France lost the decisive shoot-out 4-2.

Thuram has 10 goals to his name in 15 Bundesliga games this season for Gladbach, a tally only bettered by Christopher Nkunku of Leipzig with 12.

More Manchester United stories

Cody Gakpo, who impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup, has opened the door on a move to Old Trafford (opens in new tab) amid reports that he is set to leave PSV in the January window.

United reportedly have "no chance" of signing Jude Bellingham (opens in new tab), who has been linked with several major European clubs.

And the Red Devils have been told how much they will have to pay to sign Goncalo Ramos next month (opens in new tab).