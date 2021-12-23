Manchester United report: Tottenham ready to rival Red Devils for England international

Manchester United will face stiff competition from a host of Premier League clubs for the signature of Kieran Trippier, according to reports.

The Red Devils remain interested in the England international, who they were heavily linked with in the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to add another right-back to his squad before the start of the season.

Trippier was his top target but United were ultimately unwilling to meet Atletico Madrid's asking price.

They could renew their interest in the former Tottenham man next month, but several other English sides have joined the race.

Spurs are mentioned as one of the clubs interested in signing Trippier in a story by 90min.

A total of nine Premier League outfits are said to be exploring the possibility of bringing the 31-year-old back to England.

Trippier is midway through his third season at Atletico and he was a key part of Diego Simeone's La Liga-winning side last term.

The Colchoneros are struggling for form in the current campaign, though, and they head into the winter break on the back of four consecutive defeats.

The likes of Tottenham and Manchester United hope that Atletico will be more receptive to offers for the right-back in January.

Trippier has just over 18 months remaining on his contract at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico could be willing to accept an offer below the defender's release clause of £50m.

Newcastle are another side keeping tabs on the situation as they seek to bolster their backline in the new year.

The Magpies are second-bottom of the Premier League and have conceded more goals than any other team in the division.

They would be willing to offer Trippier a lucrative deal worth in the region of £150,000 per week.

But given the ex-Burnley man is currently playing in the Champions League with Atletico, it is unclear whether he would be interested in a relegation scrap at St James' Park.

