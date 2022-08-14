Manchester United: Rio Ferdinand makes Sam Allardyce remark as crisis intensifies
By Tom Hancock published
United were thumped 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday – and their legendary former defender was left fuming with what he saw
A furious Rio Ferdinand has flippantly suggested that Manchester United (opens in new tab) appoint Sam Allardyce.
The ex-Red Devils defender was reacting to his former club's 4-0 loss at Brentford (opens in new tab) on Saturday evening – a result which left Erik ten Hag's side bottom of the Premier League table.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, FIVE, Ferdinand said (opens in new tab):
"You watch the game and you look at it and you think, ‘Wow’. The players are nowhere near worth the money that [United] spent on them. They’re nowhere near worth what they’re probably paying them. There’s zero confidence in the building.
"You see after the first goal where [David] De Gea plays out, the next time he saw numbers on the backs of shirts, they ran up the pitch and just wanted it kicked long.
"Like, we might as well bring in some other managers like Big Sam [Allardyce] or [Tony] Pulis if we’re going to be [play] like that.
"You look at it and you say, 'This is not the Manchester United that I once knew'."
United's seventh successive defeat on the road has put them on their worst away run since 1936 – when they lost 10 on the bounce (opens in new tab).
And things could be about to get a lot worse before they get better: next up, it's Liverpool (opens in new tab) at Old Trafford – a fixture in which United were trounced 5-0 last season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and can also occasionally be found watching Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.