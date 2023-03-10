Manchester United targeting Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount in sensational summer heist

Manchester United have big ambitions for the summer transfer window as they look to compete for the Premier League title next season, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount all on their shortlist.

The Manchester United hierarchy are preparing to back Erik ten Hag in the transfer market to further bolster his squad, and the trio of aforementioned English stars would add real quality to an already improving side.

The Red Devils are desperate for a top-quality striker to lead the line, with Anthony Martial unreliable due to injury and Wout Weghorst only on loan until the end of the season.

Harry Kane will likely have a huge price tag placed on him by Tottenham, regardless of the fact his contract expires in the summer of 2024. The striker recently became Spurs' all-time top scorer and is targeting Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260 goals.

In midfield, Jude Bellingham is the priority for Ten Hag's side, but the 19-year-old's deal with Borussia Dortmund runs until 2025, meaning the price is set to exceed £100 million for him.

United will face competition from Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid for Bellingham, though, making the deal far from easy to complete.

Should the Bellingham transfer not come to fruition, though, Mason Mount has been touted as a potential alternative, according to The Guardian.

Negotiations between Chelsea and Mount have stalled in recent months, and the midfielder's current deal has less than 18 months remaining on it. Chelsea are unprepared to let him leave for free, and could look to cash in on Mount if an agreement isn't reached by the summer.

Liverpool are also keen on signing the 24-year-old, with Mount seen as the perfect plan B to Bellingham, and a considerable cheaper option, too.

Manchester United will have to consider financial fair play (FFP) for the summer window, though, having spent a huge amount in the summer of 2022. Consequently, the club will need to sell players if they are to make room for either one of Kane, Bellingham or Mount.