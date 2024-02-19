Manchester United to raid Chelsea in Dan Ashworth's first major move as sporting director: report

Manchester United are planning to raid Premier League rival Chelsea in the coming months, at the behest of incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth.

While there are still details to be agreed with Newcastle United, namely Ashworth's compensation package of £20m, the 52-year-old wants the Old Trafford move and has already been placed on gardening leave.

But Ashworth has already made a number of requests at Manchester United, as he looks to turn the club's fortunes around.

Dan Ashworth is on gardening leave at Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Mirror, Manchester United will look to add Chelsea analyst Kyle Macaulay to their recruitment team to help the incoming Dan Ashworth.

A former professional footballer for Scottish clubs such as Aberdeen, Alloa Athletic and Elgin City, Macaulay joined Graham Potter in Ostersunds in Sweden as a performance analyst. The Scotsman then followed Potter to Swansea City, Brighton and eventually Chelsea, where he still works now.

Macaulay has continued in his recruitment role at Chelsea since Potter's departure, but could be open to a move to Old Trafford to link back up with Ashworth. Indeed, the pair worked together at Brighton, helping scout hidden gems and developing them into Premier League-ready stars.

Macaulay (right) with Potter after signing for Swansea City (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report suggests that Manchester United want to hit the ground running as Ineos take over the football operations at the club, following the ratification of their 25 per cent stake. In order to do that, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is identifying the best individuals that can help oversee a much more successful recruitment operation at the club.

Ipswich technical director Sam Williams is also reportedly set to join Manchester United, while there are negotiations with an experience head of recruitment as Ashworth looks to increase the staff at his disposal.

