Manchester United transfer news: Atletico Madrid demand £103 million for Marcos Llorente

Atletico Madrid will reportedly demand that Marcos Llorente’s €120 million (£103 million) buyout clause is met, after reports earlier in the week that Manchester United had offered €80 million (£68.5 million) for the midfielder.

Atletico seem determined to keep hold of Llorente, who has enjoyed a strong campaign for the La Liga leaders, netting nine goals and providing eight assists as Diego Simeone’s side chase a first Spanish title since 2014.

According to Marca (via Metro), Los Colchoneros are standing firm over the asking price for the 26-year-old, who United are understood to have first made an approach for in the January transfer window.

Llorente, who can operate in an attacking midfield role or as a second striker, joined Atletico from Madrid rivals Real in the summer of 2019 and has gone on to make 72 appearances for the club, scoring 15 times.

He’s won two caps for Spain, with his debut coming in a 1-1 friendly draw with the Netherlands last November.

Llorente’s agent – his uncle, Julio – spoke to Spanish radio station Cadena SER about interest in his nephew from outside Spain.

“I have received many calls about him,” he said. “Right now, he wants to stay at Atletico. But the last call I received about him was back in May, and it was not from a Spanish club.”

