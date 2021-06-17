Manchester United transfer news: Atletico Madrid stand firm with big Kieran Trippier price tag

Manchester United’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has taken a blow, with reports saying that the La Liga champions are resisting the Premier League side’s advances.

The Old Trafford club are interested in signing the England international to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right side of defence next season.

Reports differ over what stage the negotiation has reached, though.

The Times reported on Wednesday that Trippier was concerned about being priced out of a dream move to United.

The Guardian subsequently wrote that the Red Devils had an opening bid rejected and that Atleti want around £34.4 million for the 30-year-old.

However, Sky Sports reported on Thursday morning that a bid is yet to be tabled, and claimed that Atletico are in fact demanding almost £43m for one of their key players.

One thing everyone agrees on is United’s interest in Trippier, who excelled in helping Atleti win the La Liga title in 2020/21.

Wan-Bissaka had little competition for the right-back spot last season as he racked up 54 appearances in all competitions, and there is a feeling that Trippier can offer more going forward than the former Crystal Palace man.

Trippier, who joined Atleti from Tottenham in 2019, provided six assists in 28 league games last season for Diego Simeone’s side, while Wan-Bissaka’s output was similar, with two goals and four assists in the league.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would undoubtedly welcome healthy competition for the spot, and Trippier showed his versatility when he was surprisingly picked at left-back for England’s opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia on Saturday.

It’s hard to see United forking out £34-43m if Atletico are unwilling to budge, although the Times report suggests that the defender’s own wishes could help the Red Devils’ cause.

Trippier is far from United’s only transfer target this summer, with high-profile names like Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane being linked with the club. Neither will come cheap.

The Manchester Evening News predicts that signing those two players would set United back around £140m, and the club has never spent more than £150m in a window before.

It would be an odd time to start, considering the financial climate in football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems that in Trippier’s case, the player and club want each other, but priorities and prices need to be worked out before progress is made.

