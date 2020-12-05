Manchester United transfer news: Club identify Harvey Barnes as Jadon Sancho alternative

Manchester United are eyeing up a move for Leicester winger Harvey Barnes, according to reports.

Jadon Sancho remains United’s leading transfer target but the Borussia Dortmund man will not come cheap.

The Red Devils failed in their attempts to sign Sancho in the summer, with Dortmund refusing to lower their asking price.

United have not yet given up hope of bringing the former Manchester City forward back to the northwest of England.

However, they are now beginning to look for alternatives if Sancho proves unobtainable next summer.

Ousmane Dembele is one name who continues to be linked with a switch to Old Trafford as his underwhelming spell at Barcelona looks set to come to an end.

And Barnes has also been added to United’s wish list after his fine start to the season, according to The Sun.

The 22-year-old made his senior international debut last month, appearing in England’s 3-0 victory over Wales.

Barnes will be hoping to establish himself as a regular fixture in Gareth Southgate’s side ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

United are closely monitoring the youngster’s development for both club and country ahead of a potential swoop next summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side might have to prepare for a tough negotiation, though, with Leicester holding out for £80m when they sold Harry Maguire to United in 2019.

The Foxes are thought to value Barnes at around £60m, but they are unwilling to enter into any discussions about his future until the end of the season.

United have around £30m to spend in the January transfer window, although they could increase their budget through player sales.

The club have already secured the signing of 18-year-old forward Amad Diallo from Atalanta, with the teenager set to arrive next month.

United are hopeful of securing a work permit for the Ivory Coast-born star, who moved to Italy as a youngster.

