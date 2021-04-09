Manchester United transfer news: Edinson Cavani edging closer to Boca Juniors move

Edinson Cavani’s stay at Manchester United should come to an end this summer, as Boca Juniors finalise a deal to take him back to South America.

According to ESPN, Cavani is closing in on a move to Boca, which is being overseen by the club’s vice-president Juan Roman Riquelme.

The Uruguayan striker has contributed seven goals in 27 appearances for Man United since arriving in October but has rarely been a consistent starter.

Although he signed a one-year deal with an option to extend, that appears unlikely to be exercised as player and club prepare to part ways.

At 34, Cavani is heading towards the end of his career and is considering being closer to home after spending the last 14 years in Europe.

He joined Palermo in 2007, before enjoying prolific spells with Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain where he cemented his reputation as one of world football’s finest goalscorers.

He scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for PSG, winning six Ligue Un titles in the process, although the Champions League continued to elude them.

They reached the final last year, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich, but Cavani was not involved having decided to leave the club when his contract expired in June.

After a summer of speculation about his future, he agreed a lucrative deal with the Red Devils, making his debut off the bench against Chelsea.

His first goal came in a 3-1 win over Everton at the start of November, before delivering a match-winning brace away to Southampton later that month.

Suspension and niggling injuries have disrupted his progress at Old Trafford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to secure a long-term alternative.

Man United have plenty of attacking options but most prefer cutting in from out wide, so an established centre-forward will be a priority if Cavani leaves.