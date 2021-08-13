Manchester United transfer news: Former player admits that selling Romelu Lukaku was a mistake

Ashley Young believes that Manchester United shouldn’t have sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan two years ago.

In an interview with The Guardian, the ex-England international said that he was pleased to see his former teammate back in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Lukaku recently completed his return to Stamford Bridge for a club-record fee of £97.5million and is expected to bring a new dimension to Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Although they reached the finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League, as well as beating Leicester City to fourth spot, Chelsea struggled for goals at times.

Lukaku plans to set that right after a prolific spell in Serie A, where he fired Inter to the title last season.

Across his two years at the San Siro, the Belgian striker was remarkably consistent, scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances.

He came in for some criticism during his time at Man United for some loose touches and sluggish performances, culminating in his premature departure.

Young, who recently rejoined Aston Villa, enjoyed playing with Lukaku at both Man United and Inter Milan.

He rates the 28-year-old highly and feels that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shouldn’t have sold him in August 2019.

“I’m so happy for him. It was the wrong decision for United to let him go. To join him at Inter and see how well he did there was fantastic,” said Young.

“I don’t know whether he thinks he has a point to prove [in the Premier League] but I don’t see it like that: his record speaks for itself.

“He scored a lot of goals at United and everywhere else. I hope he does really well at Chelsea – just as long as he doesn’t turn up against Villa!”