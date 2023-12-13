Manchester United 'flop' Andre Onana to be replaced ALREADY: report

Manchester United are looking to replace goalkeeper Andre Onana with a new player – just months after signing the Cameroonian.

Onana arrived at Old Trafford in the summer to fill the boots of the outgoing David De Gea, having worked with Erik ten Hag at Ajax. But the 27-year-old has struggled at Manchester United, making a number of high-profile mistakes, as the club endures a tough season in which they are off the pace in the league and already out of Europe before Christmas.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to assume control of the Red Devils' footballing operations soon, there will be more investment in the playing squad – with Onana now said to be for the chopping block.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to assume control of Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk have cited reports in Spain that claim that Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili is being lined up to replace Onana – who they label a "flop".

While Onana has excelled with the ball at his feet this season, there remain questions over his shot-stopping capabilities – while his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations next year will render him unavailable for a few weeks.

The Cameroon international is a signing dependent on Ten Hag's style of play, which puts his position under question. Should the manager be sacked, Onana may find that his place in the side is no longer guaranteed.

Erik ten Hag's position is under threat at United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United also signed Altay Bayindir over the summer – but the Turkish custodian is yet to play for the club.

Onana is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €40 million.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, a former Barcelona defender could potentially be on his way to Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford could also be set to join him, having agreed personal terms with Barcelona. Almost half a year after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, David de Gea could be close to sealing a move to a new club.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has defended his training methods as the injuries pile up – with Mason Mount the latest player set for a spell on the sidelines.