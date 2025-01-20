Manchester United edging closer to sale of star Ruben Amorim says 'needs to be better': report

Manchester United could yet sanction multiple sales this month at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils lost in the Premier League once again this weekend, with Brighton and Hove Albion emerging 3-1 winners in an entertaining affair. Ruben Amorim's side has a vital European game to come on Thursday, and movement in the transfer window may still be brewing.

Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Casemiro are just a few names that have been mentioned as potential exits, but another star could soon end his spell at the Theatre of Dreams.

Alejandro Garnacho is struggling to adapt to United's new 3-4-2-1 system (Image credit: Getty Images)

As evidently shown on Sunday, Alejandro Garnacho is struggling to adapt to United's new 3-4-2-1 system implemented by Amorim. Using an out-and-out winger, Garnacho has been asked to play in an inside forward role which requires different tasks as a whole.

The Argentine international was largely ineffective with the game somewhat beyond Manchester United before his introduction. According to teamTALK, a move to Napoli is said to be edging closer.

Garnacho has eight goals to his name this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonio Conte is thought to be a huge fan of the winger and the Serie A outfit are seeking a direct replacement following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's move to PSG last week. Sources say a bid of £40m was wafted away by Manchester United officials but that has not deferred the interest.

“That is clear, he has talent,” said Amorim when asked about Garnacho recently. "He needs to learn to play a little bit in a different position. He needs to play better inside.

“He improved a lot in the recovering position when he doesn’t have the ball, but, doing that, sometimes he’s not in the right place to make transitions, like he was in the past, because I prefer to defend and then build up with all the team to make the final third."

Corriere dello Sport say Napoli are ready to raise their second bid even higher with it thought his future could come down to the last week of the window. United do not want to sell but a move could be on the cards to help balance their books in terms of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

In FourFourTwo's view, Garnacho is still very much developing as a player and like many other Manchester United players, needs time to adapt to a new system. However, if it came down to selling one of Alejandro Garnacho or Kobbie Mainoo, we think it would be the former who moves on.

Amorim's up-and-down side are back in Europa League action on Thursday as they take on Rangers.