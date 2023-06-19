Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set for sensational return under new owner: report

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be due a shock return to Old Trafford this summer.

The Norwegian is best loved in Manchester as the man who scored the winning Champions League final goal in 1999's Treble-winning campaign. Solskjaer stepped into the breach to manage the Red Devils in 2018, too, initially as an interim manager before winning the job on a permanent basis.

But having lost his job following a poor run of form in autumn 2021, Solskjaer been out of the spotlight and hasn't had another job in management. That could be set to change, should Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani assume control of the club.

Sheikh Jassim looks likely to buy Manchester United (Image credit: Sheikh Jassim)

According to the Mirror, the Qatari banker wants to bring back stars synonymous with the Red Devils' triumphs – and Solskjaer fits the bill.

The club are currently not looking for a new manager following Erik ten Hag's success last season in the dugout but could be persuaded to appoint a former player as a director in some capacity.

Sheikh Jassim is believed to be a Manchester United fan, with his Nine Two Foundation a reference to the club and the year he began supporting them.

With the imminent sale of the Red Devils still yet to be completed, fans are becoming restless for the Glazers to sell the club ahead of the summer transfer window. Manager Erik ten Hag is yet to complete a deal, with uncertainty over the club's future looming.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would be joined by legends such as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in one proposal from prospective owner, Sheikh Jassim (Image credit: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Solskjaer, meanwhile, hinted last month that he could return to the club that he represented for 11 years as a player..

"There are so many clubs, but I’m not going to work just for the sake of working," he said. "It has to be something special, a new culture, or a club that really excites me. Or maybe they will want me back at the club [United] in some capacity, who knows?"

