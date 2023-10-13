Manchester United open talks with winger over new deal: report

Manchester United could be about to tie up an important deal for a highly-rated winger.

The Red Devils are currently struggling for options on either flank. Jadon Sancho is currently banished from the side, having fallen out with Erik ten Hag after he was dropped against Arsenal and the Dutch manager is refusing to reintegrate him until he apologises.

Antony is back for Manchester United after taking time away from the side to deal with accusations of assault – but he has massively underwhelmed during his time at Old Trafford thus far.

Antony has underperformed since signing for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Manchester Evening News have shed some good news, however, that one academy product is close to agreeing a new contract.

19-year-old Omari Forson has been named in squads by Ten Hag already and is on the cusp of a breakthrough into the first team – perhaps via a loan move that he could make in January.

Last season, the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho helped to do the same thing for United. The winger came into the fold during Cristiano Ronaldo's exile and scored a number of important goals for the Red Devils.

With the future of Sancho looking ever more likely to be resolved with an exit and Antony failing to capture the imagination, the opportunity is open to Forson to take his chance in this side – especially if United don't buy a new winger in the summer.

Omari Forson is rated highly at Manchester United (Image credit: John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

United ran very close to Financial Fair Play regulations last summer, bringing in Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund among others. Another defender is believed to be the priority for the club.

Forsun is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €1 million.

