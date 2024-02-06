Manchester United star set for shock 'secret' exit this WEEK, after being replaced in the first-team: report

Manchester United are about to let one of their more experienced stars leave Old Trafford this week – after the closing of the transfer window – in search of more game time.

The Red Devils disposed of a tired-looking West Ham United at the weekend, with youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund starring in the 3-0 win. Kobbie Mainoo has been superb since his introduction to the first team, too, as the INEOS era at Manchester United has had a prosperous start.

With Mainoo in particular now a first-team regular, however, there has been a knock-on effect with older stars who were previously guaranteed of minutes – and though Erik ten Hag did little business in January, there's already one particular departure on the cards.

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates with Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo against West Ham, as the next generation take centre-stage (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Turkish outlet Fotomac has claimed that Christian Eriksen is the big target of Istanbul giants Galatasaray, with the Super Lig's transfer window deadline on Friday.

Former Tottenham and Inter Milan man Eriksen has been used sparingly since Mainoo's emergence – and with Mason Mount still to come back for Ten Hag, the 31-year-old's best days could well be behind him.

The report claims a “secrecy” around the talks – though whether or not these claims can be trusted remains to be seen.

Christian Eriksen may be leaving Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though United have financial concerns to contend with, it seems unlikely that Ten Hag would want to sanction the exit of a major player with just a teenager ahead of him in the pecking order. Eriksen has been a key figure under the Dutchman and would surely only leave if he really pushed for an exit – which seems more probable in the summer than right now.

Eriksen is worth €13m, according to Transfermarkt.

