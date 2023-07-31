Manchester United to make another TWO signings, now that a striker has joined: report
Manchester United are set to move for another two players this summer, with a much-coveted forward tied up
Manchester United are looking to make another two signings after agreeing a deal for a forward.
A new striker was the priority this transfer window for Erik ten Hag, with The Athletic's David Ornstein confirming over the weekend that a fee of €75 million had been agreed to bring Danish frontman Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford. The transfer could rise by another €10m, should the 20-year-old complete add-ons and performance-related bonuses.
But far from being finished for this summer, Ten Hag now wants to sign two more players for his squad, as Manchester United look to bridge the gap between themselves and their Treble-winning local rivals, Manchester City.
According to Italian transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing, United are still in the market for another midfielder and a centre-back. A move for Sofyan Amrabat is said to be progressing.
"There's no official/verbal bid to Fiorentina yet," Romano tweeted on Saturday. "It always had to happen after Hojlund."
The Red Devils still need to offload players with minimal outgoings so far this summer and plenty of fringe stars linked with moves away. The likes of Harry Maguire, Fred, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof could all be put up for sale in the coming weeks, with Ten Hag linked with the likes of Bayern Munich-bound Kim Min-jae and Chelsea-bound Axel Disasi earlier in the window.
It appears as if United have lost out on these targets due to bringing in other players in more pressing areas of the squad. Mason Mount, for example, was perhaps not a major target until he became available at a reasonable price early in the transfer window.
A goalkeeper could also arrive. The Manchester Evening News previously reported that two goalkeepers would be moving to Old Trafford this summer, with Andre Onana becoming the new No.1 following David De Gea leaving.
Homegrown option Dean Henderson is expected to leave, too, following a loan spell at Nottingham Forest. Up and coming Japanese custodian Zion Suzuki, however, rejected a move as per The Mail.
Manchester United transfer news is starting to come thick and fast.
The Red Devils haven't given up hope of signing Victor Osimhen, despite the striker looking set to stay at Napoli. Meanwhile, Ten Hag and co could face competition from Arsenal in the race for Monaco and France defender Axel Disasi.
As for potential outgoings, Nottingham Forest have been linked with a double swoop for two of United's top young talents.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
