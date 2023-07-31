Manchester United to make another TWO signings, now that a striker has joined: report

Manchester United are looking to make another two signings after agreeing a deal for a forward.

A new striker was the priority this transfer window for Erik ten Hag, with The Athletic's David Ornstein confirming over the weekend that a fee of €75 million had been agreed to bring Danish frontman Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford. The transfer could rise by another €10m, should the 20-year-old complete add-ons and performance-related bonuses.

But far from being finished for this summer, Ten Hag now wants to sign two more players for his squad, as Manchester United look to bridge the gap between themselves and their Treble-winning local rivals, Manchester City.

Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund is moving to Manchester imminently (Image credit: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Italian transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing, United are still in the market for another midfielder and a centre-back. A move for Sofyan Amrabat is said to be progressing.

"There's no official/verbal bid to Fiorentina yet," Romano tweeted on Saturday. "It always had to happen after Hojlund."

The Red Devils still need to offload players with minimal outgoings so far this summer and plenty of fringe stars linked with moves away. The likes of Harry Maguire, Fred, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof could all be put up for sale in the coming weeks, with Ten Hag linked with the likes of Bayern Munich-bound Kim Min-jae and Chelsea-bound Axel Disasi earlier in the window.

It appears as if United have lost out on these targets due to bringing in other players in more pressing areas of the squad. Mason Mount, for example, was perhaps not a major target until he became available at a reasonable price early in the transfer window.

Mason Mount was Manchester United's first signing this summer (Image credit: Getty)

A goalkeeper could also arrive. The Manchester Evening News previously reported that two goalkeepers would be moving to Old Trafford this summer, with Andre Onana becoming the new No.1 following David De Gea leaving.

Homegrown option Dean Henderson is expected to leave, too, following a loan spell at Nottingham Forest. Up and coming Japanese custodian Zion Suzuki, however, rejected a move as per The Mail.

