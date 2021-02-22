Manchester United transfer news: Mino Raiola demands £78m wage packet for Dortmund star Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will demand around £300,000 per week in wages from any suitors this summer, according to reports.

The Norway international is one of the hottest properties on the transfer market and Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are among the clubs showing interest.

According to the Star, Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola has told clubs that they will have to fork out a five-year deal worth £78 million for his client.

That includes a basic wage of £300,000 per week, in addition to a transfer fee that could hit nine figures.

Haaland has a release clause in his contract with the Bundesliga club set at £68m, but it won’t become active until the summer of 2022.

Therefore, Dortmund could sell this summer to bring in a better fee for the 20-year-old, with the demand around the striker meaning they can expect at least £100m.

The Leeds-born youngster, who joined Dortmund from Salzburg in January 2020, is enjoying another prolific season in Germany.

He has scored 17 goals in 17 Bundesliga appearances this term, and eight in five Champions League games including a double in last week’s last 16 first leg win over Sevilla.

