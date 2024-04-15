Manchester United in talks over 'crucial' deal for elite teenager: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester United have blown hot and cold this season but securing one teenage superstar is a good sign from Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS watches from the directors box ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on January 14, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are poised to make a crucial deal for a young superstar.

The Red Devils' testing season continued on the south coast the weekend in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. Despite rivals dropping points, Manchester United couldn't capitalise on their position in their table and collect a win, with Erik ten Hag storming out of a press conference at the end of the game. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1