Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismisses Edinson Cavani exit rumours

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Edinson Cavani is happy at Manchester United after he was linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The Uruguay international signed a one-year deal with the Red Devils after leaving PSG last summer.

According to the Daily Mail , United are ready to open talks with the striker about extending his contract for another season.

However, Argentinian outlet Ole reports that Cavani is ready to quit the Premier League and sign for Boca Juniors this summer.

That story appears to have been backed up by comments from the player’s father, who has suggested Cavani is keen to return to South America.

However, Solskjaer did not sound overly concerned when the rumours over the 34-year-old’s future were put to him on Wednesday.

“Edinson is fully focused on being available for us and is working really hard to get fit.

"From my bad Portuguese and his better English he is very proud to play for Man United and he’s always going to give his best as long as, and if that is beyond this season as well, a decision hasn’t been made.

"As we’ve said he’s made a great contribution so far, we’re just working on getting him back on the pitch and fit and we’ll convince him when the weather in Manchester improves.

“I can’t comment on what has been said, I can only say that we’re very pleased with Edinson, he’s working really hard to be available.

"Every day, day in, day out he’s proving his personality and his professionality and even in his broken English he is really helping the young kids as we wanted him to.

"We knew he wouldn’t be able to play every game because he had been out before for so long.

“Now, let’s make sure he plays as much football as possible until the end of the season and scores as many goals as he can and helps the young players, the strikers, the forwards, even the rest of the group with his mentality.

"And then he will make his decision. He knows we’re very fond of what he’s given to the club, even though he’s probably played less games than he probably wanted to.”

United face AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

