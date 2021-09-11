Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid confident of Paul Pogba deal

Real Madrid are confident that Paul Pogba will be playing at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu next season, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract at Manchester United next summer, and discussions over an extension have stalled.

Pogba was heavily linked with a move to PSG over the summer, but the Ligue 1 giants did not end up submitting a bid.

Their signing of Lionel Messi on a free transfer meant it was impossible for PSG to fund a deal for Pogba.

They remain interested in the midfielder, though, and had been hoping that he would move to the Parc des Princes on a free transfer in 2022.

However, Mundo Deportivo reports that Madrid believe Pogba will instead join them next year.

There is even hope in the Spanish capital that United might be willing to cash in on the 28-year-old in January.

If Pogba makes it clear he has no intention of signing a new deal in Manchester, that would at least allow the Red Devils to recoup some of the £89m - a world-record fee at the time - they paid for him in 2016.

Madrid might prefer to wait until the summer, though, and it could be in Pogba's interests to delay a move too.

The Frenchman would presumably be in line to receive a larger signing-on bonus if there was no transfer fee involved.

As well as PSG, Juventus are thought to be interested in a player who spent four years in Turin earlier in his career.

But Pogba is thought to favour a move to Madrid, where he could link up with Kylian Mbappe from the 2022/23 season onwards.

United have not yet admitted defeat in their hopes of keeping hold of the midfielder.

As things stand, however, it is difficult to envisage Pogba remaining at Old Trafford beyond this season.

United return to Premier League action against Newcastle on Saturday.

