Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils dealt blow in Ousmane Dembele pursuit

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Ousmane Dembele, according to reports.

The Red Devils have again been linked with a move for the Barcelona forward, having supposedly attempted to sign him on loan last summer.

Dembele is said to have been earmarked as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international was United’s top transfer target last summer, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were unable to complete a deal.

Dortmund stood by their £108m valuation of the player and refused to budge despite United’s best attempts.

Dembele has again emerged as an option for the Red Devils should they fail to land Sancho this summer.

However, Sport reports that the Frenchman wants to sign a new contract at Barcelona.

Chelsea and Juventus have also been linked with the former Dortmund winger, but those two clubs and United could now miss out on the 23-year-old.

Dembele will have to wait until the outcome of Barcelona’s upcoming presidential elections before putting pen to paper on an extension.

The vote was initially scheduled for this month but has had to be delayed until March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona are expected to offer Dembele fresh terms regardless of the outcome of the election.

If the club does not table a new contract this summer, they are obliged to listen to offers for the forward.

Dembele has had plenty of ups and downs since moving to the Camp Nou in 2017, but he now feels like an important member of the squad.

The France international has scored two goals and provided one assist in 13 La Liga outings this term.

Barcelona currently sit fourth in the La Liga standings, although they will move level on points with Real Madrid in second if they beat Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

However, Ronald Koeman’s side remain 10 points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid, who have played one match fewer.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53% . All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

RANKED FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

FANS' VIEW What do you miss most about going to the football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

QUIZ! Can you name the 60 highest winter transfers by Premier League clubs?