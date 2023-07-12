Manchester United could be gazumped to star striker signing with PSG circling: report

Manchester United could be beaten to the signing of a player they've reportedly already agreed terms with. PSG are waiting in the wings and could be set to steal in on any potential collapse.

The Red Devils are currently working hard to agree a deal with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana, meaning their focus on a new striker currently isn't the priority.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have both been linked to Manchester United this summer, but recent developments mean both deals look unlikely. However, there's a cheaper alternative they've been tracking, but PSG are ready to beat them to the transfer.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, while Rasmus Hojlund remains top of Manchester United's list for a new striker, and personal terms already agreed, no official bid to Atalanta has actually been made.

Romano also writes that PSG have enquired about the availability of Hojlund, and the Ligue 1 side could scupper any potential deal for the Dane to move Old Trafford with a bid that matches Atalanta's reported £40m demands.

The report does suggest that Hojlund is very keen on a move to Manchester United though, where it seems like he'd automatically become Erik ten Hag's starting striker.

(Image credit: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images)

PSG have already announced five signings this transfer window, with Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Manuel Ugarte, Lucas Hernandez and Kang-in Lee all joining the club. The French champions are ready to add Hojlund to their ranks, though, beating Manchester United in the process.

Compared to Erling Haaland, Hojlund is a tall, physical threat in attack and a natural finisher. After losing Lionel Messi and Mauro Icardi already this summer, PSG are in need of a striker and could make a move for the 20-year-old.

Transfermarkt values Hojlund at around the £40m price Atalanta want for him, with his potential a major reason for his worth.

(Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

