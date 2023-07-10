Manchester United 'reach agreement in principle' over attacking star: report

Manchester United are looking to complete their transfer business early this summer, with a promising attacker set to be the club's next signing.

Mason Mount has already joined for £60m, while reports also suggest the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, who could offer the club an entirely new dimension after the departure of the long-serving David De Gea.

Erik ten Hag's side still looks light in attack, though, with Anthony Martial the club's only senior striker. The Frenchman injury problems means Manchester United are intent on bringing another goalscorer to Old Trafford, and that looks to be edging ever closer.

Indeed, transfer journalist Nicolo Schira has reported that Manchester United have "reached an agreement in principle" with Rasmus Hojlund and his representatives over a contract until 2028, though they still need to submit a bid to Atalanta.

Rasmus Hojlund could cost Manchester United less than £40m this summer, with Corriere dello Sport in Italy reporting that United have already had a £31m bid rejected.

It's likely that the Red Devils could increase their bid to meet the asking price, too – or at least offer more money in add-ons to the Serie A side.

Rasmus Hojlund has been compared to Erling Haaland (Image credit: Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)

While the Danish striker managed just nine Serie A goals in 32 appearances in the 2022/23 season, Hojlund is still only 20-years-old and plenty of progress still to make in his career. Transfermarkt also values him at less than £40m, highlighting the potential ability he possesses.

Compared to Erling Haaland, Hojlund is a tall, physical threat in attack and a natural finisher.

While Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Goncalo Ramos have all been linked to Manchester United this summer, Hojlund looks the most likely considering the club's financial fair play considerations.

Rasmus Hojlund scored nine Serie A goals last season (Image credit: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Transfermarkt values Hojlund to be worth €45m.

