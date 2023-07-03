Manchester United set to make forward their highest earner on incredible £375,000-a-week deal: report
Manchester United are maxing out their wage budget, as Erik ten Hag's busy summer of new contracts and new signings continues
Manchester United are closing in on a new contract which would see David De Gea no longer the club's biggest earner.
The Spaniard has been the club's best-paid star for years now, having signed a new deal under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in 2019 – but looks like he could leave the club this summer following discussions over his future. Manchester United are said to be interested in bringing in a new goalkeeper to challenge him.
Marcus Rashford, however, is set to become the side's highest earner in the coming weeks, with an astonishing deal worth £375,000 a week, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Romano said that Paris Saint-Germain were monitoring the situation – but that the forward is on the cusp of putting pen to paper.
“It’s technically not done yet, some details have to be clarified soon but talks are very advanced,” the Italian confirmed.
United will be glad to tie down Rashford with rumours circulating about his future for a while – but are looking for another forward to play alongside him.
Corriere dello Sport in Italy reports that Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund is being targeted. With Rashford set to earn a fortune from his new United deal, there is a chance that there is now reduced budget for another hitman – and that would explain why the £39 million-rated Hojlund is being lined up rather than a nine-figure signing in Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen.
United are also set to bring in Mason Mount from Chelsea, while moves for a centre-back could yet materialise, too.
Rashford is valued at €80m by Transfermarkt.
Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds, with the Red Devils said to be in the market for several stars this summer.
Ten Hag wants a new striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a £40m move, while Mohammed Kudus would cost as much, too. Kim Min-jae is seriously linked, while Mason Mount continues to be rumoured, too. Incredibly, Neymar has been linked as well.
United have also been reported to have interest in US midfielder Taylor Booth, while Adrian Rabiot has been linked, too.
