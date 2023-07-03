Manchester United set to make forward their highest earner on incredible £375,000-a-week deal: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester United are maxing out their wage budget, as Erik ten Hag's busy summer of new contracts and new signings continues

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates victory after the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off leg two match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona at Old Trafford on February 23, 2023 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United are closing in on a new contract which would see David De Gea no longer the club's biggest earner.

The Spaniard has been the club's best-paid star for years now, having signed a new deal under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in 2019 – but looks like he could leave the club this summer following discussions over his future. Manchester United are said to be interested in bringing in a new goalkeeper to challenge him.

Marcus Rashford, however, is set to become the side's highest earner in the coming weeks, with an astonishing deal worth £375,000 a week, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United speak to the media during a Manchester United media opportunity at AAMI Park on July 14, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

Marcus Rashford has highlighted his importance to Manchester United in the last 12 months (Image credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Romano said that Paris Saint-Germain were monitoring the situation – but that the forward is on the cusp of putting pen to paper.

“It’s technically not done yet, some details have to be clarified soon but talks are very advanced,” the Italian confirmed.

United will be glad to tie down Rashford with rumours circulating about his future for a while – but are looking for another forward to play alongside him.

Corriere dello Sport in Italy reports that Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund is being targeted. With Rashford set to earn a fortune from his new United deal, there is a chance that there is now reduced budget for another hitman – and that would explain why the £39 million-rated Hojlund is being lined up rather than a nine-figure signing in Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen.

Rasmus Hojlund of Denmark celebrates after scoring their third goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier match between Denmark and Finland at Parken on March 23, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Rasmus Hojlund could be Old Trafford-bound this summer (Image credit: Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)

United are also set to bring in Mason Mount from Chelsea, while moves for a centre-back could yet materialise, too. 

Rashford is valued at €80m by Transfermarkt

