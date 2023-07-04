Manchester United report: 18-year-old Brazilian superstar set for huge summer move

Manchester United are looking to bring a Brazilian teen superstar to Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag bolsters his squad.

The Red Devils are looking to improve the spine of the side, with a new goalkeeper, new centre-back, new midfielder and another forward on the wishlist. Andre Onana is heavily linked between the sticks, while Mason Mount is set to join for around £55 million, as per Fabrizio Romano.

While Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane were linked earlier in the window though, there is now an understanding that Manchester United may have to look for a cheaper forward. Corriere dello Sport in Italy have linked Rasmus Hojlund – but he may not be alone in joining United as another forward option.

Rasmus Hojlund (L) is on the radar for Manchester United (Image credit: Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)

Mundo Deportivo has claimed that the Red Devils are tracking 18-year-old starlet Vitor Roque, who has been heavily linked with the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal in recent months. It's looking extremely likely that the teen will move this summer one way or another – and though United are newly in the race for his signature, they will be likely be able to offer a competitive financial package to seal the move.

Roque was ranked at No.39 in FourFourTwo's most exciting teenagers in football at the start of the year and represents a markedly different option to both Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund. Small in stature but explosive, the Brazilian slight, quick and able to take players on.

There is the chance that the starlet could play on the left wing, too, with Rashford filling in up front. Ten Hag has a vast experience of working with young players, making this deal a potential masterstroke, should he hit the ground running.

The big issue, however, would be that Roque is still extremely young and would require an adaptation period at Old Trafford. For United to put their faith in 20-year-old Hojlund and 18-year-old Roque would be a huge gamble.

Vitor Roque has been linked with a host of European sides (Image credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

The Brazilian has a release clause of around £50 million, according to reports, though could cost less if United made a satisfactory offer.

Roque is valued at €18m, according to Transfermarkt.

