Manchester United put Jadon Sancho up for sale – at a ridiculously low price: report
Manchester United star Jadon Sancho could be set to leave Old Trafford for a fraction of what he cost
Manchester United are prepared to take a huge loss on Jadon Sancho.
That's according to one report which says that the Red Devils are looking to raise money this summer to bolster their transfer funds, with the England international one of the highest profile players who have been deemed surplus to requirements by Erik ten Hag.
The 23-year-old moved to Manchester United for £73 million in 2021, according to the BBC, but has since failed to light up the Premier League – or indeed force himself into Ten Hag's plans.
Now, the Mail are reporting that Sancho is among 13 players who United are putting up for sale in order to pay for new arrivals. The winger is available for just £45m.
According to journalist Chris Wheeler, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are both available for £40m, Anthony Martial for £25m, with Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek and Fred all available for £20m.
Sancho started 21 games under Ten Hag in the Premier League last season, playing a mixture of left-wing and right-wing. He scored just six goals and assisted three.
Brazilian wide man Antony was brought in for around £85m last summer from Ten Hag's former side Ajax, becoming the club's first-choice right-winger. Marcus Rashford, meanwhile has held the left-wing position, with Sancho dropping out of the England squad as a result.
It is believed that United would like to bring in Mason Mount this summer, with the midfielder a potential replacement for Sancho.
Sancho is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €45m.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds, with the Red Devils said to be in the market for several stars this summer.
Ten Hag wants a new striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a £40m move, while Mohammed Kudus would cost as much, too. Kim Min-jae is seriously linked, while Mason Mount continues to be rumoured, too. Incredibly, Neymar has been linked as well.
United have also been reported to have interest in US midfielder Taylor Booth, while Adrian Rabiot has been linked, too.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs