Manchester United put Jadon Sancho up for sale – at a ridiculously low price: report

Manchester United are prepared to take a huge loss on Jadon Sancho.

That's according to one report which says that the Red Devils are looking to raise money this summer to bolster their transfer funds, with the England international one of the highest profile players who have been deemed surplus to requirements by Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old moved to Manchester United for £73 million in 2021, according to the BBC, but has since failed to light up the Premier League – or indeed force himself into Ten Hag's plans.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hasn't made Jadon Sancho a regular (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, the Mail are reporting that Sancho is among 13 players who United are putting up for sale in order to pay for new arrivals. The winger is available for just £45m.

According to journalist Chris Wheeler, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are both available for £40m, Anthony Martial for £25m, with Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek and Fred all available for £20m.

Sancho started 21 games under Ten Hag in the Premier League last season, playing a mixture of left-wing and right-wing. He scored just six goals and assisted three.

Brazilian wide man Antony was brought in for around £85m last summer from Ten Hag's former side Ajax, becoming the club's first-choice right-winger. Marcus Rashford, meanwhile has held the left-wing position, with Sancho dropping out of the England squad as a result.

Jadon Sancho didn't go to the World Cup, after a poor season with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is believed that United would like to bring in Mason Mount this summer, with the midfielder a potential replacement for Sancho.

Sancho is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €45m.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds, with the Red Devils said to be in the market for several stars this summer.

Ten Hag wants a new striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a £40m move, while Mohammed Kudus would cost as much, too. Kim Min-jae is seriously linked, while Mason Mount continues to be rumoured, too. Incredibly, Neymar has been linked as well.

United have also been reported to have interest in US midfielder Taylor Booth, while Adrian Rabiot has been linked, too.