Manchester United transfer news: Sporting Lisbon starlet Luis Gomes emerges as major target

Manchester United are continuing to plan for the future with their targeting of Sporting Lisbon youngster Luis Gomes.

The Red Devils brought in Facundo Pellestri, an 18-year-old winger from Uruguay, before the transfer window closed earlier this month.

They have also agreed a deal to sign Amad Diallo from Atalanta, although the Ivorian teenager will not arrive at Old Trafford until January.

United have always had a productive youth academy, with Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Scott McTominay the latest graduates to become fixtures in the first team.

And the club are now tracking a teenage starlet from Portugal who could make the move to England in January.

According to the Daily Mirror, the 16-year-old Luis Gomes has emerged as a transfer target for the Red Devils.

The Sporting Lisbon youth product signed his first professional contract with the club last week and has already been likened to Luis Figo in his homeland.

United have had great success in buying from the Lisbon-based club in recent years, plucking Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes from the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

And Gomes, who has also attracted admiring glances from Atletico Madrid, could be set to join up with Fernandes at Old Trafford next summer.

"It is a unique feeling," the youngster said after signing his first professional deal. "This has always been one of my great goals since I joined the academy.

"It is very good to feel that the club believes in me. Now I have to continue to work and fight to achieve more goals and return the confidence placed in me.

"I always dreamed that I could get here and I always want more. It is very good to see that it happened. It was many years and many trips. We went to many tournaments, but the effort paid off.”

United made it two wins from four games so far this season with a 4-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

