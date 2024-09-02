Manchester United's Erik ten Hag at top of bookies' list for next Premier League boss to be sacked

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag got a reprieve following last season's FA Cup win but the pressure is back on again after their three-goal defeat to Liverpool

Erik ten Hag is under pressure again (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some bookies make Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag the favourite to be the first Premier League manager to leave his job this year following a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Depending where you look, the two clear favourites to leave their post or be removed from it are Ten Hag and Everton manager Sean Dyche - though the exact ranking between the two varies. Both managers are widely available at around the 3/1 mark, with Ten Hag as short as 2/1 with some bookmakers.

