Manchester United's Erik ten Hag at top of bookies' list for next Premier League boss to be sacked

Some bookies make Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag the favourite to be the first Premier League manager to leave his job this year following a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Depending where you look, the two clear favourites to leave their post or be removed from it are Ten Hag and Everton manager Sean Dyche - though the exact ranking between the two varies. Both managers are widely available at around the 3/1 mark, with Ten Hag as short as 2/1 with some bookmakers.

Everton sit bottom of the embryonic league table after conceding ten goals and taking no points from their first three games of the season - despite having led Bournemouth 2-0 as late as the 86th minute on Saturday.

Manchester United have meanwhile continued to look unconvincing at best under Ten Hag, despite a busy summer's recruitment.

After losing the Community Shield to Manchester City on penalties, United laboured to a late 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League campaign before losing 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion.

United were then pummelled on their own turf by Arne Slot's Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, with a Luis Diaz brace and a Mohamed Salah strike giving the visitors an unanswered three-goal victory at Old Trafford.

Next Premier League manager to be leave post odds

Shortest odds per OddsChecker, at 10:45am on Monday September 2:

Erik ten Hag - 2/1

Sean Dyche - 11/4

Steve Cooper - 5/1

Enzo Maresca - 11/2

Russell Martin - 9/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 10/1

Ten Hag said after the game: “I saw the xG we conceded, we didn’t concede so many goals. I don’t have the feeling we are in the same pattern, because I didn’t see it.

"I think it was sometimes open and we took risks and I think I have seen some good things, but I don’t want to talk about this about a defeat 3-0 to Liverpool."

Ten Hag had been reported to be on the verge of losing his job towards the end of last season, but earned a reprieve from the Manchester United board following his side's unexpected FA Cup final victory over City.

