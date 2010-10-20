Mancini: No contact over Rooney
LONDON - Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini said Wayne Rooney was "not his problem" when asked on Wednesday if the world's richest club were trying to sign the England striker from rivals Manchester United.
City's spending power has made them favourites in the British media to sign the 24-year-old who United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said on Tuesday wanted to quit Old Trafford.
However, Mancini played down the speculation as he prepared for Thursday's Europa League match at home to Lech Poznan.
"There has been no contact. He's a great player but it's not my problem," Mancini told a news conference. "I'm concentrating on tomorrow's match."
Mancini said Rooney could still remain at Old Trafford.
"He is an important player for United and I think he will stay," added Mancini. "I have respect for him, for Ferguson, for United. I want to speak only about my players."
