Mancini: No contact over Rooney

City's spending power has made them favourites in the British media to sign the 24-year-old who United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said on Tuesday wanted to quit Old Trafford.

GEAR:Save 10% on Wayne Rooney shirts here, courtesy of online retailer Kitbag

However, Mancini played down the speculation as he prepared for Thursday's Europa League match at home to Lech Poznan.

"There has been no contact. He's a great player but it's not my problem," Mancini told a news conference. "I'm concentrating on tomorrow's match."

Mancini said Rooney could still remain at Old Trafford.

"He is an important player for United and I think he will stay," added Mancini. "I have respect for him, for Ferguson, for United. I want to speak only about my players."