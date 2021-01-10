Manqoba dedicates goals to Mokwena, Komphela

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi dedicated his side’s goals to fellow coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela.

The Brazilians extended their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership to 10 games following their 2-0 victory over Baroka at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns have now stretched their lead at the top of the table to three points over second placed Swallows FC, who still have a game in hand.

‘I told you before they are a very dangerous team on transition. Every time they break out it is a nerve wrecking situation because the front-three is very quick and dynamic and we knew those moments would come,’ Mngqithi told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘Mosele is always in control of these situations in the heart. I believe Gebhardt and Mphahlele also came in as full-backs and really put a lot of strain on us.

‘But I still believe in the first half we got some moments where we really could… because when we score a goal, we know the game will be a little bit more open and it would even give us a chance to get more I believe we could.

‘Masuluke also made some very good saves, he must be given credit for that but it was never going to be an easy game. It is never easy against Baroka, these guys always create problems for us, and it’s even worse when you are getting chances and not scoring them.’

Mngqithi credits his fellow coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela on how his side have improve on their set-pieces this season.

‘One, we have improved tremendously on set-pieces. These guys are very good on set-pieces and we have always known if we give them a chance they got good delivery and they’re really aggressive in attacking the ball,’ he added.

‘Shozi is not the tallest, but he really goes. Also, I must say I’m very pleased with our build-ups and also give credit to the coaching department. I think they have worked very hard on the team.

'I was not around because I was also attending a funeral in the family, but they really pushed themselves to the limit and they worked very hard.

‘Coach Rhulani, Steve, I think these goals can be dedicated to the two of them and Meshack could be left with nothing.’