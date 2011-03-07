Mapeza named new Zimbabwe coach
HARARE, March 7 (Reuters) - Former Galatasaray midfielder Norman Mapeza has been appointed Zimbabwe coach for a third spell in the last four years, the Zimbabwe Football Association confirmed on Monday.
Mapeza, who has agreed a one-year contract, fills the vacancy left by Belgian Tom Saintfiet who took the job in September but was deported he did not have a work permit.
The 38-year-old Mapeza had been Zimbabwe's caretaker coach for two matches in 2007 and then again for four games last year, including a defeat by Brazil in a friendly just before the World Cup in neighbouring South Africa.
Zimbabwe play an African Nations Cup qualifier against Mali in Bamako on March 26.
