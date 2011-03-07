Mapeza named new Zimbabwe coach

Mapeza, who has agreed a one-year contract, fills the vacancy left by Belgian Tom Saintfiet who took the job in September but was deported he did not have a work permit.

The 38-year-old Mapeza had been Zimbabwe's caretaker coach for two matches in 2007 and then again for four games last year, including a defeat by Brazil in a friendly just before the World Cup in neighbouring South Africa.

Zimbabwe play an African Nations Cup qualifier against Mali in Bamako on March 26.