Marchand named new Tunisia coach

The 57-year-old Frenchman replaces Faouzi Benzarti, who had led the team at the African Nations Cup finals in January.

The federation said Marchand had signed a two-year contract after he negotiated his departure from Al Khor of Qatar.

Marchand was coach when Tunisia's Etoile Sahel won the African Champions League in 2007. He also previously coached at another Tunisia side, Club Africain.