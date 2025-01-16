Marcus Rashford set for reunion with former Manchester United team-mate, following key transfer decision: report

Marcus Rashford is reportedly on the verge of a reunion with one of his former Manchester United team-mates, with the 27-year-old set to depart Old Trafford this month.

After failing to impress new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, Rashford highlighted that he wanted to leave his boyhood club in favour of a new challenge elsewhere.

He has since been linked with a number of different moves away, but halfway through the January transfer window nothing has materialised. That looks set to change, though, as dominos elsewhere in Europe start to fall into place.

Marcus Rashford to join ex-Manchester United midfielder at Napoli

Rashford needs a move away from Manchester United (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

According to the Sun, Rashford is set to reunite with ex-Manchester United team-mate Scott McTominay at Napoli on loan for the remainder of the season, after key decisions elsewhere have left Antonio Conte's side needing a new winger.

The impending departure of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG, revealed by Conte, has left the Serie A leaders needing a new forward to provide some attacking impetus, with Rashford seen as a decent option and a player the Italian manager reportedly admires.

McTominay has been playing well for Napoli (Image credit: Alamy)

Speaking on Kvaratskhelia, Conte said: “He asked the club to be sold, without mincing his words. This is what was said to me, the player has confirmed his decision to me.

“Personally I feel very disappointed, because I spent six months trying to make Kvara feel at the centre of the project, working with him, showing him that we could do something great and also working with the club for six months on the renewal."

Reports in Italy also suggest that AC Milan have decided against signing Rashford this winter, with the Rossoneri retaining doubts over his fitness and ability to come straight into the team and hit the ground running.

Napoli are currently top of the Italian league, though only by three points over Inter Milan having played a game more. McTominay has thrived since arriving in Naples, though, with Romelu Lukaku another of Rashford's former team-mates also at the club.

In FourFourTwo's view, Rashford needs a loan move for the rest of the 2024/25 season, while Napoli need a wide forward that can score and create. The deal, therefore, suits both parties, and will likely complete once Kvaratskhelia's move to PSG is finalised.