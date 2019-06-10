Barcelona make final push to get Matthijs de Ligt deal over the line

The La Liga champions were favourites to land the sought-after defender’s signature in March, but have since fallen behind in the race after PSG offered better terms.

Juventus, Manchester United and Liverpool are among the other European giants chasing the Netherlands international, who was instrumental in Ajax’s domestic double triumph and run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2018/19.

ESPN FC has reported that Barca will speak with Mino Raiola, De Ligt’s representative, this week as they look to beat PSG to the centre-back.

It remains unclear whether the Spanish club will be willing to improve on the terms they had previously offered the Dutchman.

Barcelona already have an agreement in place with Ajax to sign the player for around €80 million if he agrees personal terms.

