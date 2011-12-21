Messi Argentine sports personality of year

The prize, his first in his home country, is awarded by Argentina's sports writers and follows a year in which his goals helped Barca win Spain's La Liga, the European Champions League and the Club World Cup.

"I'm happy and proud of the award. Thanks to God, I've received prizes all over the world but I'd never before had one in Argentina," his country's captain told reporters.

Messi is also in line to win a third consecutive Ballon d'Or, the prize for the world's best footballer.

He returned to Argentina to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays with family and friends in his home town of Rosario.

The Olimpia de Oro was won by Luciana Aymar, captain of Argentina's world champion women's hockey team, in 2010 and former U.S. Open tennis champion Juan Martin del Potro in 2009.