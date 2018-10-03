Messi relishing England trip, Dortmund face home woes - Champions League in Opta numbers

Lionel Messi will hope for another successful clash with English opposition when Barcelona take on Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday.

That match is among several potentially thrilling Champions League fixtures, with Napoli hosting Liverpool while Borussia Dortmund, with a poor home record, welcome Monaco to Germany.

Atletico Madrid, Inter and Galatasaray will all hope to make it two wins from two, but Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs looking to bounce back from an opening defeat.

Below, we look at the key Opta numbers from each fixture.

FIXTURESIf you could go to one game this week... October 1, 2018

Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge

15 - Antoine Griezmann has been directly involved in 15 of Atletico's last 17 Champions League goals scored at home (11 goals, 4 assists).

7 - Club Brugge have lost each of their last seven games in the Champions League, conceding 15 goals and scoring just twice.

Borussia Dortmund v Monaco

4 - Dortmund are winless in their last four Champions League games at Signal Iduna Park (D1 L3), their worst ever run in the competition on home soil.

9 - Monaco are looking for their first win in the Champions League since the quarter-final stage of the 2016-17 tournament, when they won both legs against Dortmund. Since those two victories, the French side have gone nine games without a win in the competition (D2 L7).

That's right, , we are #1Top of the table September 29, 2018

Tottenham v Barcelona

3 - Tottenham won all three of their home games in last season's Champions League group stage, scoring exactly three goals in each match.

20 - Lionel Messi has scored more goals (20) and provided more assists (6) against English clubs in the Champions League than against sides from any other nation.

PSV v Inter

9 - PSV are winless in their last nine games in the Champions League (D4 L5), their longest such run in competition history.

8 - Inter have never lost to Dutch opposition in the Champions League in eight previous matches (W6 D2), the most they have faced teams from a single nation without defeat in the competition.

Paris Saint-Germain v Red Star Belgrade

17 - PSG have scored in each of their last 17 Champions League games; only Real Madrid are on a longer current scoring streak in the competition (29).

4 - Red Star have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four European group stage matches, although they have only scored once in that period.

Napoli v Liverpool

4 - Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has never lost in the Champions League in four previous matches against Liverpool (W3 D1). However, that one draw was in the 2005 final, when the Reds came from 3-0 down at half-time to Ancelotti's AC Milan side to draw 3-3 before triumphing on penalties to win their fifth title.

20 - Liverpool lost just one of their six away games in the Champions League last season (W3 D2 L1), netting an impressive 20 goals - the only other team to have scored as many away goals in a single Champions League campaign was Real Madrid in 2013-14 (also 20).

Matchday TwoMore moments like this, please! September 30, 2018

Lokomotiv Moscow v Schalke

5 - Lokomotiv have lost each of their last five games against German opponents in European competition by an aggregate score of 13-2.

7 - Schalke are unbeaten in their last seven European matches at Veltins-Arena (W4 D3), scoring in each of those contests (13 goals in total).

Porto v Galatasaray

2 - Porto defender Chancel Mbemba scored twice for former club Anderlecht in his last home Champions League appearance against Galatasaray back in November 2014.

11 - Galatasaray are winless in their last 11 Champions League games played away from home (D2 L9), conceding two or more goals in 10 of those matches (28 goals conceded).