Milan agree to sell Ibra and Silva to PSG

"Yes, I have sold Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva to PSG. We'll save 150 million euros in two years," he was quoted as saying, according to the website of Gazzetta dello Sport.

It said the final details of the sale had not been agreed but the two players would be sold for around 65 million euros.

Milan, who lost their Serie A title to Juventus in May, have already sold several older players including Gennaro Gattuso, Filippo Inzaghi, Gianluca Zambrotta and Mark van Bommel.